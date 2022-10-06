Police nab alleged Abu Sayyaf in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Authorities have arrested in this city an Abu Sayyaf bandit suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of foreigners and Filipinos, a police official said Wednesday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said Jun Arran Arip alias Abu Jun Ayos, 46, was arrested in a warrant of arrest operation around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Cabatangan.

Lorenzo said that Arip has a warrant of arrest murder and simple theft issued on July 8, 2021 by the court of Patikul, Sulu.

Lorenzo said that the court has no recommended bail for the murder charge and P40,000 for the case of simple theft.

He said that Arip is a follower of the late Abu Sayyaf mid-level leader Majan Sahidjuan alias Apoh Mike, whose group was involved in the kidnapping of foreign and Filipino hostages.

During that clash, the troops were able to rescue three Indonesians from the group of Sahidjuan. DMS