Marcos stresses ''crucial objective'' to secure food sufficiency and post-pandemic growth''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told the Manila Overseas Press Club Wednesday night that his administration's ''first crucial objective is to secure food sufficiency and post-pandemic growth''.

Marcos made this statement at the President's Night at Sofitel Philippine Plaza as September inflation came in at 6.9 percent, the highest in nearly four years.

Though the economy grew 7.4 percent in the second quarter, the country has recently been beset by shortages in sugar, onions and salt. In late September, a super typhoon tore through northern and central Luzon, causing crop losses estimated at P3.12 billion.

The Philippines is importing sugar, where the first shipment is expected to arrive this month.

The peso also reached an all-time low of P59 against the dollar last Monday.

'' The Administration’s first crucial objective is to secure food sufficiency and post-pandemic growth. I’m proud to share that in the recent working --- the recent visits that we have undertaken abroad, I was able to promote agricultural cooperation and encourage trade investment in key sectors,'' said Marcos.

Marcos, also the agriculture secretary, said the department is providing ''

production inputs to farmers and fisherfolk, such as high-quality seeds and fertilizers, as well as post-harvest machinery and facilities, including trucks, dryers, and mills?all that can potentially contribute to the productivity and profitability of our farm workers and to increase their livelihoods and so for them to once again make a living out of the agricultural sector.''

To boost economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcos said '' the government is also focusing on its agenda of strengthening public-private partnerships and sustaining the robust infrastructure initiatives of my predecessor.''

''We need efficient infrastructure systems to serve as the backbone of the economy,'' it added.

Marcos added that there ''are certainly difficulties and challenges in the global arena. But we remain resolute in our efforts to cushion the impact on the Filipino. ''

On approaching his 100 days in office, Marcos said:'' We managed to put together a government that is functional and has a very, very good idea of what we are targeting.''

''A very strong majority made itself felt. That is something we will continue to use as our foundation,'' he added.

Marcos also highlighted the role of the press. ''For all our visions and aspirations, I underscore the crucial role of the press in building an active citizenry ? one that contributes to the development of our society,'' he said.

''The nation counts on the media in improving access to information and increasing awareness on issues that affect our country and the world,'' said Marcos. DMS