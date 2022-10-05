Marcos monitoring investigation on broadcaster's killing: official

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is monitoring the investigation of the death of a broadcaster last Monday, a Palace official said Tuesday.

Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra said he will meet the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFMS) so they could coordinate with the Southern Police District.

"I personally would meet with them (PTFMS) and convene them, if necessary, to advise them...to sit down with the Southern Police District and ensure that the conduct of investigation proceeds without any problem and submit to us--report to us hopefully within the next seven days," Guevarra said.

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) vows to bring justice to an attack against a member of the media industry,” said PNP Public Information Office head Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba in a statement.

Percy Lapid of dwBL, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was shot dead Monday night in Las Pinas by a motorcycle-riding suspect. Police recovered two bullet casings from a handgun of unknown caliber at the scene.

He was the second journalist killed under the present administration after radio broadcaster Rey Blanco was stabbed dead in Mabinay, Negros Oriental last month.

Lapid is a known critic of Marcos and former president Rodrigo Duterte. DMS