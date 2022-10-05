Press Secretary Cruz-Angeles resigns due to ''health reasons'', COA chief Calida quits

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Commission on Audit chairman Jose Calida tendered their resignations Tuesday, Malacanang said.

''I tendered my resignation this morning, effective end of business hours today due to health reasons. It was a pleasure working with you,'' Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

The Office of the Executive Secretary said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr accepted the resignations of Cruz-Angeles and Calida.

Cruz-Angeles and Calida were not among the 10 officials who were given ad-interim appointments by Marcos after the Commission on Appointments were unable to confirm them due to lack of time last week.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy was in the United States, but he will be reappointed once he returns to the Philippines, the Palace said.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Gonzaga said Marcos thanked Cruz-Angeles for her service.

''We are still in the process of helping the Office (of the Press Secretary) address her resignation today. So that is our present concern. Hopefully, in the near future, we will have a new press secretary,'' said Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara.

No reason was given for Calida's departure.

''It is up to him (Calida) to later explain to you or publish to you what were his reasons but we accepted with regret and we commended him for his patriotism also,'' said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Bersamin said that Presidential Chief of Staff Vic Rodriguez is no longer part of the Marcos administration.

Bersamin said that ''to his knowledge,'' Marcos has yet to sign Administrative Order 1 creating the Presidential Chief of Staff position. DMS