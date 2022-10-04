Peso closes at record low of P59 against dollar

The peso closed at a record low of P59 against the dollar on Monday from P58.97 on Friday.

Volume at the foreign exchange portal at the Bankers Association of the Philippines reached $1.058 billion from Friday's $902.86 million.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index went up by 42.08 points to 5, 783.15.

Volume amounted to 613.35 million shares worth P3.95 billion from Friday's 1.01 billion shares valued at P6.69 billion.

In the broader market, there were 139 declines, 51 advances and 43 unchanged.

Most active shares were led by ICT, up P6.20 to P162.80; Ayala Land, up 15 centavos to P23; SM Prime, up 50 centavos to P30.60 and Globe Telecom, down P32 to P1,998. DMS