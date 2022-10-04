Marcos says subway will reduce travel time, increase business opportunities

President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday that the construction of two subway stations under Contract Package 104 (CP104) for the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) will reduce travel time and bring more business opportunities.

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard stations, Marcos said: “As we break the ground for this portion of our subway system, we fervently hope to soon enjoy the benefits that it brings to the general public, with designated stations that can cater to a massive volume of passengers. We anticipate helping our people skip the long lines of traffic and even spare themselves from the perils of commuting.”

“With the improved linkages of key areas in business districts in the Metro, as well as the availability of stalls and other stores in the stations and nearby markets, we can see more business opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors and additional economic activity,” he added.

CP104, which is the first phase of the subway project, will be built by Tokyu-Tobishima Megawide Joint Venture (TTM-JV).

MMSP is under the Official Development Assistance (ODA) and funded by the Japanese government through JICA.

Marcos said the subway project will make the transport system “more efficient, more modern and more attuned to our daily life in 2022 and beyond”.

“Let the breaking ground of this subway system signal our intention to the world to pursue even grander dreams and more ambitious endeavors that will bring comfort and progress all over the country,” Marcos said.

Marcos assured Filipinos that his administration will take the lead in identifying and implementing projects as part of his Build Better More agenda.

“With this serving as our guide moving forward, let our shared aspirations for a better, brighter and more prosperous Philippines enkindle in all of us Filipinos a renewed zeal and purpose to work for the advancement of our countrymen,” Marcos concluded.

For his part, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said that when the MMSP becomes operational, it will become the “crown jewel of the Philippine mass transit system”.

Bautista said the subway is expected to accommodate more than 519,000 passengers per day through its eight-car train sets and the waiting time for passengers will only be five minutes.

“The subway will not just provide comfort and convenience but generate jobs. It will also be safe, affordable, and accessible,” Bautista said.

After leading the groundbreaking ceremony, Marcos participated in the sake barrel ceremony where the lid of a sake barrel is broken with a wooden mallet to symbolize opening for harmony and good fortune.

Among the distinguished guests who attended the ceremony were Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa , Japan International Corporation (JICA) Representative Takema Sakamoto, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and other officials. Jaspearl Tan/DMS