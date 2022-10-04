Marcos attended Singapore GP, had ''productive'' meetings: Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was at the Singapore Grand Prix during the weekend, the first Formula One race since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, in a trip the Palace described as ''productive''.

Marcos' presence was confirmed by Singapore Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng in his Facebook post early Monday, shared by Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Tan said he was ''happy to meet various Heads of States, Ministers and foreign dignitaries...to affirm our bilateral economic relationships and strengthen collaborations in energy cooperation as well as exchange views on manpower policies on the sidelines of the race.''

Tan said attending the race were ''Bongbong Marcos, (Palau) President Surangel Whipps Jr., Cambodia’s Minister attached to the Prime Minister and Managing Director of Electricite Du Cambodge Keo Rottanak, Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce, Pan Sorasak ; Advisor to the Royal Court, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Fahad Bin Abdullah Toonsi.''

In her Facebook page, Cruz-Angeles said: ''President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr's visit to Singapore was productive. He reaffirmed the topics tackled during his state visit (to Singapore) and he invited investors to the Philippines.''

Media buzzed Malacanang on Saturday and Sunday to verify reports in social media that Marcos, his son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos and Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez left Manila Saturday for Singapore to attend the prestigious Grand Prix.

Photos on social media showing Marcos and Romualdez meeting officials and organzers in Singapore went viral.

Marcos' visit was criticized by Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes.

''We are in the middle of an economic crisis where inflation will again reach record highs, public debt has breached P13 trillion, and millions of Filipinos are reeling from the effects of typhoon Karding," he said in a statement.

Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general Jerome Adonis said Marcos' trip was '' an insult to workers and the the people.'' DMS