Marcos vows to make SSS stronger; cites agency’s crucial role in strengthening social protection

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made a commitment Friday to throw his full support behind the Social Security System (SSS) to ensure its effectiveness, particularly as the country recovers from the pandemic while also dealing with the unintended effects of the present global geopolitical situation.

“As your President, I assure you that I commit myself to every initiative that will improve the efficiency and productivity of the SSS and thereby improve the lot and welfare of our people,” Marcos said during the SSS’ 65th anniversary commemoration at the SSS Building in Quezon City.

“The SSS’ critical role in strengthening our country’s social protection is more crucial, now more than ever. With the country recovering from the pandemic, with the country trying to recover from the shocks that are coming from the geopolitical situation around the world, still I am truly excited to see more ways to which the SSS will bring its services closer to its members and make a positive impact in the communities that you serve.”

With a strong, stable, and secure SSS, the President said he sees a better and brighter future, not only for its members but also for the entire country.

Marcos spelled out several programs that his administration has initiated at SSS.

These include the implementation of the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program, the flexible payment scheme for fishermen and farmers, and the Contribution Penalty Condonation Program for business and household employers.

These schemes, he said, provide a lifeline to both the workers and employers in paying their contributions, especially during the pandemic.

“So maganda nga itong naitulong natin sa kanila para naman gumaan na naman nang konti. And that is precisely the idea behind any insurance scheme,” he said.

“And that is exactly what SSS is supposed to do – provide the safety nets for our people, not only during crisis like the pandemic or pagka may giyera gaya ng sa Ukraine, kung hindi ‘yung pang-araw-araw, ‘yung pang-araw-araw na buhay ng ating mga private employees.”

At the same time, he congratulated the recipients of this year’s SSS Balikat ng Bayan Awards, advising the awardees to keep up the good work.

Because of their dedication, the SSS was able to carry out its mandate efficiently and smoothly through the strong partnerships that the agency formed with its clientele, according to the chief executive.

Marcos also expressed gratitude to SSS members for their hard work, devotion, and contributions, which made the SSS an important player in nation-building and a guarantor of people’s welfare.

Established on September 1, 1957, through the Social Security Act of 1954, the SSS was created to serve as a government financial institution that provides social security protection for all Filipino workers.

Joining the President during the event were Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Lagdameo Jr., SSS President and CEO Michael Regino, SSS Commissioner Diana Pardo-Aguilar, and other officials and staff of the social security agency. Presidential News Desk