Prices of vegetables increase between P10 to 20 after ''Karding'': DA

Prices of vegetables increased between P10 to P20 following the onslaught of Super Typhoon ''Karding'', the Department of Agriculture spokesperson said on Saturday.

''The area that was hit by the typhoon is where we get our vegetable supplies in Metro Manila. That is why we see price movements in 13 markets that we monitor everyday," Undesecretary Kristine Evangelista said in a radio interview on Saturday.

Evangelista did not say which vegetables were affected by the price hike.

"We saw that there were 10 to 20 pesos price increase. Now we are looking from the trading post if the price increases are taking place there. There are vegetables that increase by two to five pesos in the trading post, so when it comes to Metro Manila, the increase is 10 to 20 pesos," she said.

Evangelista said the Department of Agriculture is trying to check if there are some people who are taking advantage of the situation to drive vegetable prices higher.

"We are looking at that angle because the price hike is too big, 20 pesos is too expensive for our consumers, that is what we have to correct," she said.

However, Evangelista noted that the DA is coordinating with ''market masters'' and local government units to control the price of vegetables in Metro Manila.

"We will coordinate with our market master because we need the help of the LGUs to control the price and at the same time we will strengthen our 'Kadiwa' so that our consumers have alternatives," she said.

"We are monitoring the price movement in the market. We are strengthening 'Kadiwa'. We coordinate with the LGUs for the 'Kadiwa on Wheels' on certain areas for affordable commodities," she added.

Evangelista said the government is also looking for ways how to get supplies from other regions of the country that were not affected by ''Karding.''

"Region 4B (Mimaropa) is a good source right now. We have mobilized from 4B, they are bringing it to the markets in Las Pinas, Paranaque. Those that came other regions then we also have to take into consideration the transportation cost. So even if we bring these to Metro Manila , how much will it cost?" she added.

Evangelista said the DA is coordinating with its regional offices since the DA has trucks they can use to minimize transportation cost so vegetable prices will remain affordable.

As of Sept. 30, damage to agriculture caused by ''Karding'' reached a total of P2.95 billion, of which the losses incurred due to the affected high value crops which includes fruits, vegetables, legumes and spices amounted to P745.8 million. Robina Asido/DMS