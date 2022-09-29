Military says efforts lead to strategic victory versus terrorist groups

The Department of National Defense (DND) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported the military’s strategic victory over the threats posed by the communist terrorist group (CTG) and the local terrorist groups (LTG) , with more than 75 percent of the confronted CTG guerilla fronts dismantled nationwide.

“Out of 89 in July 2016, there are only five active guerrilla fronts remaining,” DND Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. said. “The capability of the CTG and LTGs have been significantly diminished over the last few years. The concerted efforts of the security sector have drawn us even closer to the end of the armed conflict with the inevitable collapse of these armed groups.”

As of September 20 2022, a total of 2,890 conflict-affected barangays have been cleared, through the AFP’s Development Support and Security Plan "Kapayapaan" and the DND's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program

From July 1 2016 to September 26 2022, the AFP recorded a total of 10,608 regular NPA members neutralized and more than 41,000 underground members, mass supporters and sympathizers who withdrew their support from CPP-NPA-NDF.

In addition, a total of 4,644 LTG members were neutralized during the period. Likewise, a total of 1,386 cities/municipalities and 31,254 barangays nationwide declared the CPP-NPA as persona non grata, indicating a widespread loss of support for the CTG.

“This victory, of course, cannot be credited only to the DND and AFP," the Defense chief said. “The gains we achieved were brought about by the harmonized endeavors of the national and local levels of government, as well as the active participation of relevant agencies and other stakeholders, through the whole-of-nation approach of the NTF-ELCAC.”

With the last vestiges of the threat by lawless elements from the CTG and the LTGs, the DND calls on the public to rally behind the government’s programs for peace and internal stability. “We are inching closer to total victory, and the defense organization is hopeful for the continued support of the Filipino people," said Faustino. Defense Communications Service