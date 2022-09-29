Marcos says new terminal building of Clark airport shows country open for business

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the opening of the new terminal building of the Clark International Airport in Pampanga shows a very strong signal that the Philippines is open for business.

"The reason why we considered today and this ribbon cutting and opening very, very important is that it is, as was mentioned earlier, it is a signal to the world that we are open for business," Marcos said as he stressed the importance of newly opened facility during its opening ceremony on Wednesday.

"This facility is essentially a very strong signal that yes, indeed, we are open for business. We just opened a new terminal. It is state-of-the-art and this is one of the things that we will continue to do in the future to bring you all to come and be partners with the Philippines to help the lives of our people, to help the Philippine economy, and to improve the Philippines and the lives of the Filipinos," he added.

Marcos added the opening of the facility is "another building block" for the government's goal for the country to become a logistic hub in the region.

"It is also important because this facility is another building block to what we hope to become a logistic center of Asia, the Philippines," he said.

"We have another airport were tourist and travelers can enter. Not only the business, we are open for, business travelers, those who are working but also those who are visiting the Philippines," he added.

Aside from the president, the grand opening of the 110,000-square-meter terminal building of Clark International Airport was also attended by his wife First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, BCDA Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. Robina Asido/DMS