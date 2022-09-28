House expects to end plenary debates on 2023 budget Wednesday

The House of Representatives is expecting to end plenary debates on the proposed national budget for 2023 on Wednesday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo said: “Tomorrow, we are expecting to wrap up the plenary debates for the 2023 National Budget. It is the second stage of the budget process where Congress members dedicate another pair of eyes to review the proposed budget.”

“So far, we have terminated the debates for 61 agencies and constitutional bodies, leaving us with 14 more to deliberate,” she added.

Quimbo, senior vice chairperson of the House committee on appropriations, said that with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. certifying House Bill 4488 or General Appropriations Bill (GAB) as urgent, the process for approval could be fast-tracked.

“This is why we can say with confidence that we are on track to pass the budget before October 1,” she said.

Quimbo said after approving the GAB on final reading by October, they will transmit it to the Senate for them to be able to create a counterpart bill. Afterward, a bicameral conference council will consolidate the version of both houses.

“The target is to pass the 2023 GAA by the end of this year to avoid having a re-enacted budget,” she said.

Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, who chairs the panel, said: “So far, our strategies in time management and maximizing communication channels between House members and agencies have been effective.”

Co lauded the majority for being “active sponsors” and the minority for being “effective fiscalizers” who stayed in the plenary from morning until evening.

“Rest assured that we will pass the budget on time without compromising its quality. We will pass a 2023 budget that is geared towards economic recovery and inclusive prosperity,” Co said.

For his part, Senator Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Senate finance committee, said they will have briefings throughout October.

"It looks like the House is on schedule to pass the GAB/ budget bill and we look forward to its submission once finalized by the HoR (House of Representatives," Angara said in a statement.

"Meantime, the Senate will finalize its budget briefings/hearings throughout most of October as scheduled,'' he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS