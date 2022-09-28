Marcos names ex-Chief Justice Bersamin as executive secretary

Former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as executive secretary on Tuesday, replacing Vic Rodriguez.

Marcos, in his Twitter account, said Bersamin is from Bangued, Abra and a bar topnotcher from the University of the East.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Bersamin took his oath of office before Marcos to become the new "little president".

"He (Bersamin) began his duties immediately by attending the 9th cabinet meeting right after swearing in," Cruz-Angeles said in a brief statement.

Rodriguez, who quit on September 17, is now Presidential Chief of Staff.

After retiring in 2019, Bersamin was appointed by Duterte as chairperson and member of the board of trustees of the Government Service Insurance System in 2020. DMS