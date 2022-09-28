At least eight reported dead, three missing due to ''Karding'': NDRRMC

At least eight persons were reported dead with three missing as Super Typhoon ''Karding'' left the country, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

The NDRRMC confirmed the death of the five rescuers in Bulacan. It added that the fatalities in Zambales and Quezon are still subject for validation.

Samantha Tebrio, NDRRMC information officer, said two fatalities were from Zambales and another one in Quezon.

The missing came from Mercedes in Camarines Norte.

The affected population also rose to 16,476 families or 60,817 persons, of which 12,352 families or 46,008 individuals are being served inside the 976 evacuation centers in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Cordillera Administrative Region.

The NDRRMC said around 71 cities and municipalities that are experiencing power outages while six areas in Ilocos Region and Calabarzon are having problems with communication lines.

The damage to agriculture in CAR rose to a total amount of P1,525,117.78 while P3,000,000 worth of infrastructure damage was estimated in Mimaropa.

The NDRRMC said a total of 32 cities and municipalities in the affected regions declared a state of calamity. Robina Asido/DMS