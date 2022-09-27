At least six persons reported dead, five missing as ''Karding'' leaves Philippines

At least six persons were reported dead in the aftermath of Super Typhoon ''Karding'' which weakened on Monday after it barreled through central Luzon on Sunday evening.

''Karding'', the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, was located at 425 kilometers west of Dagupan City as of a 5 pm bulletin. It is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday night.

Five were responders in San Miguel, Bulacan, the province's governor said while the other fatality was reported to be in Bordeos, Quezon.

Five fishermen were also said to be missing in Camarines Norte.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said these reports were for confirmation.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. flew over the provinces of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac Monday morning, where he saw flooded towns and farmlands.

Crop damage was estimated at P141.38 million, with volume of production loss at 5,886 metric tons and 16, 229 hectares of agricultural areas.

Marcos said areas battered by ''Karding'', especially Pollio Island of Quezon, which was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 last Sunday, will get immediate aid.

"Presently what we are organizing is the airlift for food materials, food packs, water into Polillo because they said it was the first area to be hit (by super typhoon Karding)," Marcos said.

Marcos added that ''Karding'' quickly became a super typhoon in ''a period of like three to four hours.'' ''Will this be the trend due to climate change?,'' he added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said a total of 19,368 families or around 74,542 individuals, were evacuated by local government units .

Around 33,000 of the evacuees were from the National Capital Region (NCR), and was followed by Central Luzon (25,358) and Calabarzon (13,882).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said as of Sunday evening, personnel were giving food to typhoon victims and stranded persons at the Batangas port and Sorsogon. DMS