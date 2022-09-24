SWS says Duterte's final net satisfaction rating is +81%

Social Weather Stations, in its last survey under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, found a record-high 88 percent of adult Filipinos satisfied, five percent undecided, and seven percent dissatisfied with his performance.

The SWS survey was conducted from June 26-29 using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide.

Duterte stepped down as president on June 30 after completing a six-year term. Ferdinand Marcos Jr replaced him on that date.

This is 16 points above the very good +65 in April 2022 and a new record-high that surpassed the previous record of +79 in November 2020.

Compared to April, gross satisfaction with Duterte rose by 10 points from 78 percent, gross undecided fell by four points from 9 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell by six points from 13 percent.

The resulting net satisfaction rating is +81 classified by SWS as excellent.

The 16-point rise in Duterte’s overall net satisfaction rating from April to June was due to increases in all areas.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rose from very good to excellent in Metro Manila, up by 22 points from +63 to a new record-high +85. This surpassed the previous record of +76 in November 2020 for this area.

It rose from very good to excellent in Balance Luzon, up by 15 points from +60 to a new record-high +75. This surpassed the previous record of +73 in November 2020.

It rose from very good to excellent in the Visayas, up by 28 points from +55 to a new record-high +83. This surpassed the previous record of +79 in December 2019.

It stayed excellent in Mindanao, up by 7 points from +83 to +90.

Urban net satisfaction with Duterte rose from very good to excellent, up by 20 points from +64 in April to +84 in June.

Rural net satisfaction also rose from very good to excellent, up by 12 points from +65 to +77. SWS