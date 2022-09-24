Court order won't affect military operations against communists will not be affected: AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) said military operations against the communist rebels will not be affected by the recent decision of the Manila Regional Trial Court dismissing the petition of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA) as terrorists.

"Our operations against these threat groups, which continue to gain ground, are not affected," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they will no longer appeal the ruling rendered by the Manila Regional Trial Court which declared that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, are not terrorist organizations.

Remulla said the Department of Justice, which filed the dismissed petition for proscription against CPP and NPA, will file a new petition with the Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 2020.

Remulla said the Manila court ruled on the DOJ’s 2018 petition under the provisions of RA 9372, the Act to Secure the State and Protect Our People from Terrorism or the Human Security Act of 2007 (HSA 2007), which had been repealed by the 2020 ATA.

Medel said the military's lawyers '' clarified that the designation of the CPP, NPA and NDF (National Democratic Front) as terrorist organizations under (anti terrorism act) ATA 2020 remains in effect to significantly reduce the capability of these designated terrorist organizations to recruit new members and mount hostile actions or acts of terror," he added. Robina Asido/DMS