Marcos to US investors: ‘Best time to do business in PH is now’

The Philippines is a smart investment choice, and now is the best time to do business with the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday.

In a speech at the Philippine Economic Briefing in New York City, Marcos invited strategic investors in the United States to invest in the Philippines, citing the country’s “economic resurgence” following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We invite strategic investors from the United States to take part in this Philippines economic resurgence. Key structural reforms have been set in place to allow for wider participation in our industries,” said Marcos.

Economic liberalization measures like the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act or CREATE, the chief executive said, expanded “the space for foreign investments in previously protected sectors”, especially those that employ advanced technologies and research and development activities.

Marcos also touted the country’s “grand opportunities, the timing, the window of opportunities” for investment, especially in capital-intensive investments in the Philippines.

Marcos is on the fifth day of his six-day working visit to the United States, where he delivered a historic speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Marcos also met with key leaders on the sidelines of the UN assembly, including Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. Presidential News Desk