Army deploys ''game changer'' guns to Southern Philippines

The Philippine Army deployed its "game changer" guns to further boost the internal security operation in Southern Philippines.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Philippine Army spokesman said the send-off ceremony for two batteries consisting of eight guns of the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) 155mm self-propelled guns was led by Department of National Defense (DND) Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. at the Philippine Army Grandstand, Fort Bonifacio on Wednesday.

“These assets are considered game-changers as they will certainly bolster the Armed Forces of the Philippines’s (AFP) internal security operations for a decisive victory against enemies of the state," Faustino told members of the 10th Field Artillery Battalion, the mother unit of the ATMOS self-propelled guns.

"We are optimistic about your capability. Thus, we expect you will contribute significantly to our peace efforts in all conflict-affected areas that you will be deployed,” he added.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., called on the troops of 10th Field Artillery Battalion to enhance their core competencies so they can "effectively and efficiently operate and maintain" the Army's weapons systems.

Trinidad said 10th Field Artillery Battalion which was activated in June serves as the mother unit of the three batteries of ATMOS self-propelled guns acquired from Israeli defense company Elbit Systems late last year. Robina Asido/DMS