''Karding'' intensifies into tropical storm: Pagasa

''Karding'' intensified into a tropical storm at 2 pm Thursday, but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said no tropical cyclone warning signals have been hoisted yet.

''Karding'' was located 1,320 east of northern Luzon with winds of to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour. It was moving north-northwest slowly.

Pagasa said ''Karding'' is forecast to move westward while accelerating until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela on Sunday.

''Karding'' will ''traverse the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Monday, Pagasa added.

Heavy rains may expected over northern and central Luzon starting late Saturday or Sunday morning, said Pagasa. DMS