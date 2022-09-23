「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,980
$100=P5800

9月23日のまにら新聞から

''Karding'' intensifies into tropical storm: Pagasa

［ 122 words｜2022.9.23｜英字 (English) ］

''Karding'' intensified into a tropical storm at 2 pm Thursday, but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said no tropical cyclone warning signals have been hoisted yet.

''Karding'' was located 1,320 east of northern Luzon with winds of to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour. It was moving north-northwest slowly.

Pagasa said ''Karding'' is forecast to move westward while accelerating until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela on Sunday.

''Karding'' will ''traverse the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Monday, Pagasa added.

Heavy rains may expected over northern and central Luzon starting late Saturday or Sunday morning, said Pagasa. DMS

前の記事2022年9月23日 次の記事2022年9月23日