Kishida, Marcos agree to expand security cooperation

NEW YORK --Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed Wednesday to expand security cooperation between the two countries.

In their meeting in New York, Kishida and Marcos discussed China's military and economic coercion in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

Kishida told Marcos that Japan is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines in areas such as agriculture, energy, health care and infrastructure.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the functions of the United Nations, including reform of the UN Security Council.

In a separate meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kishida said Japan hopes that countries concerned will return to the 2015 nuclear agreement at an early date.

Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed China's growing military and economic influence in the Pacific islands region.

At a conference hosted by US President Joe Biden, Kishida said Japan will contribute up to $1.08 billion in the global fight against infectious diseases.

Japan will work to strengthen the international framework that will respond to a future pandemic, Kishida said, adding that the country will also play a leading role in international health care. Jiji