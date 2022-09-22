LTFRB to open 50 more PUV routes in Metro Manila

The Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is set to open around 50 additional public utility vehicle (PUV) routes in Metro Manila.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Wednesday, Mercy Jane Paras-Leynes, LTFRB board member, said reopening of additional routes was discussed in the previous board meetings.

"We have already opened 100 routes in the past. We continue the study to evaluate other routes that were not yet reopened," she said.

"In our previous meetings, as far as I know we will again release around 50 additional routes that we will open. If we can, we might release it this week," she added.

It can be recalled that the 100 routes were previously re-opened in anticipation of the start of face-to-face classes last August 22.

Leynes also mentioned that the recently approved fare increases for jeepneys, buses, taxis, and transport network vehicle services (TNVS) that are expected to take effect next month is not a "band air" solution.

"I cannot say that the fare increase approval that we released is a band aid solution because it is permanent. But what we can say is that it is one of our solutions to our problem in transportation," she said.

"We started in this step to help bring back at least seemingly normal operation of our public utility service, especially now that almost all has started to open, by November the classes will be in full face-to-face as well as the other sector," she added. Robina Asido/DMS