Carlos backs institutionalizing NTF-ELCAC

National Security Adviser Secretary Clarita Carlos expressed support for the institutionalization of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Carlos expressed her support in the institutionalization of the NTF-ELCAC after Senator Ronald Dela Rosa emphasized its importance in the government's fight against insurgency during the hearing of the Committee on National Defense Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation headed by Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

"His (Dela Rosa's) proposal is good instead of being temporary, the NTFELCAC will have a structure that will make it a council and it's good," she said in a television interview.

"The NTF ELCAC has done many things. Let's continue this since there is a sunset tool which means when its reasons for it disappear, then it will dismantle itself. So I agree with him. He has very compelling arguments. Because I am a scholar, I change my mind," she added.

Carlos, who initially did not support the proposal of Dela Rosa, explained that she was just "following the line of the President to restructure bureaucracy."

"But when he explained it to me and I also did not see the sunset close. So it is ok now with me to make it a council. Maybe it really have a better source of budget if it will become a council," she added. Robina Asido/DMS