Judge resets arraignment of two Japanese accused of bringing undeclared money

A judge on Wednesday ordered the lawyer of two Japanese nationals, accused of bringing an undeclared amount of over 100 million yen into the country last February, to submit the medical certificate of one of his clients in the next hearing.

The Japanese failed to attend the arraignment held at the Pasay City Regional Trial Court on Wednesday.

Lawyer Mikaelo Jaime Reyes told Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan that the Japanese was “in bed” suffering from stage three colon cancer and was unable to move, “hence he is unable to attend”.

Tan asked if Reyes had Marumo's medical certificate.

Reyes said no and promised to submit one in the next hearing.

“You should be ready,” Tan said.

Tan also did not order the issuance of a warrant of arrest to require Marumo to be present in the next arraignment out of “humanitarian consideration”, as she had done in the previous hearing on August 17.

On August 17, both Japanese did not show up for the arraignment.

Reyes previously committed that he would bring the two accused Japanese nationals to court.

Despite one of the two being present for the arraignment, it could not proceed because Reyes had not brought a Japanese interpreter.

Reyes asked Tan to give them two weeks to find an interpreter.

“Give us time to get a Japanese interpreter so the witness could testify,” Reyes said.

“We requested for an interpreter from the Japanese Embassy but the embassy told us to look for our own since they do not provide interpreters,” he added.

Tan granted Reyes' request to be given time to search for an interpreter and his motion to reset the case, which he had filed.

The next arraignment will be held on November 23, wherein no further motions will be allowed.

It can be recalled that in February, the two Japanese were arrested at the Ninoy International Airport for bringing an alleged undeclared amount of 100,645,000 yen (P44,833,486).

They were detained for violating the rules of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Customs Modernization Act.

Under BSP rules, travelers are not permitted to carry cash worth more than $10,000 (P578,625). Jaspearl Tan/DMS