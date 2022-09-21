Philippine Overseas Labor Offices in Japan ordered to monitor situation of OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)Tuesday ordered the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) in Japan to monitor overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there due to Super Typhoon Nanmadol.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Susan Ople asked the POLOs in Tokyo and Osaka to continue monitoring OFWs and provide aid, if needed.

Ople ordered the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to already prepare necessary aid.

In its report, POLO-Osaka said some 13,904 OFWs under its jurisdiction have been accounted for and are unharmed.

Of the 13,904 OFWs covered by POLO-Osaka, a total of 5,368 are in Fukuoka, 660 in Saga, 1,001 in Nagasaki, 2,520 in Kumamoto, 1,607 in Oita, 786 in Miyazaki, and 1,962 in Kagoshima.

POLO-Tokyo said it has not received any requests for assistance, as of Monday night, from the 22,000 OFWs. DMS