Philippines, South Korea meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo had a substantive discussion with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

Both officials committed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, banking on deep and close ties that have spanned more than seven decades.

The Philippines and South Korea envision a strategic partnership to include increased high-level engagements, closer maritime cooperation, increased collaboration in addressing common security challenges, expanded cooperation in trade and investments and in science and technology, and even closer people-to-people exchanges through tourism, education exchanges, and labor cooperation.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Manalo also took the occasion to express his anticipation in the signing the 2022-2026 Framework Arrangement Concerning Loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund which will pave the way for the implementation of more development cooperation projects.

South Korea’s participation in Philippines’s infrastructure development, including the construction of highways, railways, ports and airports, is an important aspect of bilateral relations. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division