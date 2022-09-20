Marcos underscores food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and climate change as top agenda in US visit

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno joined the official delegation of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the administration’s first visit in New York, United States of America (USA), where the delegation will be attending the 77th UN General Assembly.

Marcos will be delivering a national statement to share the Philippines’ role in strengthening the international system, its vision of people-centered development, and the thrust for economic recovery, food security, and agricultural productivity.

Marcos will also be discussing with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and world leaders the key priorities of his administration, which include food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and climate change. The meetings aim to explore opportunities for stronger cooperation in these areas.

The state visit kicked off with a meeting with the Filipino community on Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Marcos thanked over 1,200 Filipinos in attendance for their support and affirmed their important role in the economies of both the US and the Philippines. He also thanked Filipino health workers for their bravery and service during the height of the pandemic.

Marcos and the economic team, led by Diokno, will also embark on several meetings with the business community to forge more partnerships for the advancement of the country’s national economic and sustainable development agenda.

Among the series of business engagements lined up for the six-day state visit are: the New York Stock Exchange Economic Forum; dialogues with the US-ASEAN Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce Business; and the Philippine Economic Briefing happening on September 22. DOF Communications Office