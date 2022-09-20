Marcos meets Filipino community in New Jersey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday began his working visit to the United States by meeting members of the Filipino community in New Jersey, where he acknowledged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for their sacrifices and contribution to economic recovery.

Marcos and his delegation arrived in the US for his six-day working visit to at 11:53 am, US time, September 18 or 11:53 pm September 18, Manila time.

“Kahit nasa malayo kami ay pinapanood namin kayo, pumuputok po ang puso namin ‘pag nakita namin ang inyong ginagawa na itinataas at pinapatingkad ang pangalan ng Pilipinas sa buong mundo,” Marcos said in a speech at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

While COVID-19 has created unprecedented economic difficulties globally, Marcos cited the role of OFWs in pandemic recovery, especially the remittances that help support the economy’s recovery from the health crisis.

“‘Yung remittances na pinadala ninyo, alam ko ang iniisip ninyo ay tulungan ang mga pamilya ninyo. Pero kahit hindi niyo nararamdaman, malaking naitulong ninyo sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. At siguro hindi lang malaki ang naitulong, binuhay ninyo ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas,” the President said.

“We have over 10 million kababayans all over the world, and as your President, I understand and know fully well the significant impact of the Philippine diaspora on our motherland, especially in terms of supporting our post-pandemic economic recovery.”

Marcos is set to deliver the Philippine national statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly on September 20.

His speech will cover the country’s vision of people-centered development, highlighting his administration’s thrust for recovery after years of pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“I am also here to make sure na ipapaliwanag natin kung nasaan na ang Pilipinas at kung ano ang mga maaaring gawin dahil sa ating palagay sa pagdating, paglabas natin ng pandemya at sinasabi na patapos na ay kailangan nating ayusin ang ating ekonomiya,” said Marcos.

The President affirmed the Philippines’ commitment to the ideals of the UN, citing the latter’s role in fostering international dialogue and cooperation.

Marcos said he will also share the country’s views on various global concerns as well as “the role the Philippines will play as a responsible member of the family of nations in addressing these concerns.”

“Habang nandito ako, we will be working hard to get other things done for the country besides addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday the same way my father, President Ferdinand Marcos, and my mother, Imelda Romualdez-Marcos did on several occasions during his incumbency,” said Marcos.

In the next few days, Marcos will also meet with various world leaders, business people, and potential investors and speak before economic briefings in New York.

“In the coming days, so besides the meetings with the political leadership, it will also be for potential investors, other business leaders dahil gusto natin para paahunin nga natin, para pasiglahin natin ang ekonomiya na makapag-invest at ‘pag nag-invest mayroong bagong negosyo. Kapag may bagong negosyo, may trabaho,” the chief executive added.

Among those who joined the chief executive include First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Ambassador Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, Ambassador Antonio Manuel R. Lagdameo Sr., House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos III, and Joseph Simon A. Marcos.

Marcos was also joined by members of his Cabinet, which included Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo, Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno, Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman, NEDA Sec. Arce Balisacan, BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla, DOT Sec. Christina Frasco, DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan, DOTr Sec. Jimmy Bautista, DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy, DMW Sec. Toots Ople, DTI Sec. Alfredo Pascual, PMS Sec. Naida Angping, and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. Presidential News Desk