Metro Manila 8-month crime rate down at least 4%: NCRPO

The crime rate in Metro Manila from January to August went down by at least four percent, according to data released by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

In that eight-month period, a total of 4,984 index cries were reported in

Metro Manila down from the 5,202 incidents during the same period last year for a decrease of 4.19 percent.

“Crime solution efficiency improved from 68 percent to 71 percent for January to August ,” NCRPO director Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said.

Index crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft and vehicle theft.

The NCRPO made the public following alleged crimes such as abductions, rape with homicide and killings which in the country.