DILG closes down POGO establishment in Pampanga for human trafficking

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Saturday closed down a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators establishment in Pampanga province after being involved in human trafficking.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and officials from the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group led the permanent closure of Lucky 99 Outsourcing Inc. located at Fil-Am Friendship Hi-Way in Angeles Cityfollowing a series of raids that resulted in the rescue of 43 foreign nationals who have been brought illegally in the establishment.

Abalos said the police will continue its hunt on all individuals implicated in the illegal scheme as part of the intensified crackdown on the POGO industry involved in human trafficking.

The DILG sought help from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to dig and investigate deeper on the issue.

"With the help of PAGCOR and SEC, we will be able to identify who are the individuals behind this illegality," he said during the shutdown of the establishment which operates without a license.

The DILG also sought assistance from the Bureau of Immigration to check the visas of 40 other victims rescued.

"We will make sure that all victims will be accorded due process as the immigration checks their documents and visas properly to avoid being victimized again," Abalos said.

Abalos urged the public to report to the authorities illegal activities in their area.

"We are nearing the end of the pandemic and the only way to put a stop to this is by working together," he said. DILG