NCR returns to moderate risk from COVID-19: DOH

The National Capital Region (NCR) is back under moderate risk classification from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire Friday.

"When we look at our data, NCR is showing slight uptick in cases in the recent days," said Vergeire.

"When we look at the different regions in the country, the NCR is now back to moderate risk case classification," she added.

But she said healthcare and ICU utilization rates are still at low risk classification.

Vergeire said the raising of case classification ensured as 11 of 17 local government units in Metro Manila are at moderate risk.

The DOH did not say which are these 11 LGUs.

"The link we are looking at is the increasing mobility when the face-to-face classes started," she said.

Vergeire said it will take the DOH ''around 1 to 2 weeks to analyze the effects of the easing or masking or optional masking outdoors.'' DMS