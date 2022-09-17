Japanese shot in Cavite, in stable condition: police

A 52 year-old Japanese national was wounded in a shooting incident in Cavite City on Thursday.

Based on the initial investigation conducted around 11:30am, General Trias City Police said the shooting incident happened at the parking lot of Nolbo Restaurant in Brgy Bacao 1, Gen Trias City, Cavite.

An initial police report showed that the Japanese, a resident of Barangay Toclong 1C, Imus City, was standing next to his car when the two unidentified suspects on board a Yamaha Mio motorcycle approached and shot him twice with a short firearm.

Police said the victim who was rushed to a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on his right abdomen, is in stable condition. Robina Asido/ DMS