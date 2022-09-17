Peso closes at new all-time low

The peso slumped to a new all-time low of P57.43 against the dollar on Friday, resetting the previous P57.18.

The peso reached P57.44 during intraday training.

Volume at the foreign exchange trading at the Bankers Association of the Philippines was $900.66 million from Thursday's $909.8 million.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) declined by 28.40 points to end at 6, 548.77.

Volume amounted to 1.18 billion shares worth P15.09 billion from Thursday's 662.91 million shares valued at P5.48 billion.

In the broader market, there were 112 declines, 68 advances and 46 unchanged.

Most active shares were led by SM Prime, down 75 centavos to P35.75; Emperador, down 65 centavos to P19.90; Ayala Corp., down P16.50 and Monde Nissin, down 0.64 centavos to P13.86. DMS