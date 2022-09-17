Philippines-Japan-US hold Trilateral Defense Policy Dialogue

The inaugural Philippines-Japan-US Trilateral Defense Policy Dialogue (TDPD) was held last September 13 via video teleconference.

The Philippines delegation was led by Marita Yoro, Director of the Office for Strategic Assessments and International Affairs. The Japanese delegation was led by Miura Jun, Director General for International Affairs, Bureau of Defense Policy. The US delegation was led by Lindsey Ford, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.

They exchanged views on common defense and security challenges to include maritime security challenges with an emphasis on the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and the rules-based order to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The three officials also discussed possible areas of cooperation in the following fields: maritime security and maritime domain awareness, cyber security, information sharing, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR).

The meeting ended with an agreement among the delegations to regularly convene the dialogue. DND