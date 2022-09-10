GCash says it blocked more than 1 million fraudulent accounts

By Robina Asido

GCash, a mobile wallet app that allows people to pay bills, send money and other tasks, blocked more than a million fraudulent accounts as part of its fight against online scammers.

In a radio interview, Mark Frogoso, GCash Security Officer said it is one of the efforts they implement to fight the online scams.

"We are implementing a lot of controls on the back end because we also monitor fraudulent GCash accounts. Actually right now we have blocked more than one million GCash accounts already," he said.

"On top of that on the telco (telecommunications) side what they are doing is they blocked the links that we received. So if you are a subscriber of a Telco, if you click a link the traffic will go to the telco and they will block it," he added.

Frogoso said GCash has so far blocked almost 1,000 phishing sites.

"On our side, if we see phishing sites which also impersonate GCash, we take down the actual site to make it become non-existence or offline, so far we blocked almost 1,000 phishing sites," he said.

Frogoso also noted that GCash coordinated with the law enforcers for investigation and conduct of entrapment operations against scammers.

"We are in close coordination with our law enforcement, so basically when we receive an inquiry for a fraud investigation we are operating with law enforcement to capture them and in fact, we actually had successful entrapment operations and we have arrested fraudsters," he said.

Frogoso said the security measures they implement include the protection of their company and protection of customers.

"The security measures we implement are really two things. Number one we protect our company itself because in return we also protect the data within the company and the other one is really we extend our protection to our customers, number one on that is our awareness campaigns, through every social media channels that we have," he said. DMS