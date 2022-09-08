27 kidnapping cases, not 56 businessmen claim: PNP

A total of 27 kidnapping cases were recorded this year, a Philippine National Police (PNP) official said on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo after the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) claimed that there were 56 kidnapping incidents in the last 10 days.

"They were not able to show us the list of 56 (cases). That is the main reason why they coordinated with the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) to clarify the report they received about the 56 kidnappings for the last 10 days. When we presented our data to them they saw that for 2022 the AKG have recorded 27 kidnapping cases," she said.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Fajardo said this year's recorded kidnapping cases are less than the 38 incidents during the same period in 2021.

"The total is 27 cases vs the 38 in 2021, of which 11 were already resolved, four were cleared meaning the cases were already filed although the suspects were not yet arrested. The remaining 12 for the 27 cases remains under investigation," she said.

Fajardo said most recorded kidnapping cases are related to the foreign members of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation.

"This year for 2022 there are 18 Chinese nationals, one Taiwanese and another Vietnamese," she said. Robina Asido/DMS