Peso sets new all-time low of P57 vs dollar

The peso set an all-time low against the dollar for the third straight session Tuesday.

It closed at P57 against the dollar, which was also the intraday low.

On Monday, the peso closed at P56.999 after hitting P57 during intraday trading. It settled at P56.777 on Friday, breaking the 17-year low of P56.45.

Volume at the foreign exchange portal at the Bankers Association of the Philippines reached $812.19 million from $976.45 million on Monday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) settled at 6,709, up 33.56 points.

Volume amounted to 562.76 million shares worth P4.69 billion from Monday's 822.65 million shares valued at P4.19 billion.

In the broader market, there were 95 advances, 89 declines and 50 unchanged.

Most active shares were led by Ayala Land, up 90 centavos to P29.90; San Miguel Corp., down P1.25 to P98; ICT, down P1 to P182 and SM Investments Corp., up P7 to P877. DMS