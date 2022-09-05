Leptospirosis cases, deaths up: DOH

Cases of leptospirosis rose by 17 percent from January 1 to August 13, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

There were 1,462 cases this year from 1,249 during the same period last year, DOH said. The National Capital Region has the highest number of leptospirosis cases with 274 followed by Cagayan Valley and Western Visayas, with 174 each.

The DOH said 203 persons died from leptospirosis from 131 last year.

As more floods have been reported recently, the DOH said persons should immediately get medical attention within two days after developing symptoms to prevent complications from leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis is transmitted through flood, mud, or water dontaminated by the urine of infected animals, such as rats. DMS