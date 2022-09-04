PNP starts retraining investigators to improve conviction rate of criminal cases

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started retraining around 16,000 investigators and evidence custodians to improve the conviction rate of the criminal cases.

In a statement Saturday, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said : “This retraining program is a reinforcement to better capacitate our personnel and to boost their morale despite the extensive requirements in filing cases in the judiciary.”

During a recent House Committee on Dangerous Drugs hearing, the PNP

said out of the 1,000 illegal drug cases filed by police in court, only 10

have been resolved. Only one led to the conviction of the accused.

Azurin urged police officers not to be discouraged .

My mandate is to make sure to always strictly follow the proper

procedure in conducting operations and collating pieces of evidence

for the court to appreciate,” he said. DMS