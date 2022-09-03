「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,020
$100=P5645

9月3日のまにら新聞から

Peso closes at new record low of P56.77:$1

［ 153 words｜2022.9.3｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine peso closed at a new record low of P56.77 against the US dollar on Friday after falling to P56.90 during intra-day trading.

The former all-time low of the peso against the US dollar was P56.45 set in October 14, 2004. On Thursday, the peso closed at P56.42.

The peso opened at P56.50 before hitting P56.90.

Volume at the foreign exchange portal of the Bankers Association of the Philippines reached $936.95 million from Thursday's $1.087 billion.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 104.37 points to end at 6,692.65.

Volume amounted to 1.02 billion shares worth P4.59 billion from Thursday's 635.98 million valued at P5 billion.

In the broader market, there were 116 advances, 68 declines and 47 unchanged.

Actively traded shares were led by BDO, down P2.70 to P127.80; Jollibee Foods Corp., up P6 to P245.80; Emperador Inc., up 99 centavos to P20.85 and SM Prime, up five centavos to P36.50. DMS

前の記事2022年9月3日 次の記事2022年9月3日