''Henry'' weakens further as it moves northwest: Pagasa

''Henry'' weakens further as it moves northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

''Henry'' was located 350 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of its 5 pm bulletin. It had winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 190 kilometers per hour.

It is moving northwest at 10 kilometers per hour. Pagasa said ''Henry'' may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains likely over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Abra while light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cagayan and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two remained hoisted over Batanes while Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One is up over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana). DMS