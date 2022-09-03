Philippines, Indonesia to renew 25-year-old defense and security agreement

By Robina Asido

The Philippines and Indonesia will renew its 1997 Defense and Security Cooperative Agreement (DSCA) during the inaugural state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., there from September 4-6.

"The active defense and military engagement between our two countries, the Philippines and Indonesia, is really anchored on a 1997 cooperative agreement in the field of defense and security or what is called the DSCA," Ma. Teresita Daza, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

"The agreement has expired and now we’re renewing this agreement. It will serve as the mother framework for all defense and security cooperation with Indonesia. It is significant as the defense cooperation between the two countries has actually increased through the years," she added.

She noted that among the collaboration that’s being identified in the agreement that will be signed by the Department of National Defense and the Ministry of Defense of Indonesia are the "cooperation between the defense establishment, engagement in joint and combined training activities, border security, exchange of visits, education, information sharing, development of interoperability, among others".

Daza said the inaugural state visit "will be highlighted by the first meeting between the two leaders who are expected to discuss the two countries’ active and multi-faceted cooperation on defense, maritime border, economic, and people-to-people cooperation."

Daza did not say if Marcos will visit Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who was detained in Indonesia for 12 years due to a drug-related case during his state visit.

"During the state visit, the two presidents will witness the signing of several key agreements in the areas of defense and culture, as well as a comprehensive Plan of Action that will chart the countries’ bilateral priorities over the next five years," she said.

"For Indonesia, what is being envisioned is one, the signing of a Plan of Action for five years, which is 2022 to 2027, and this will be signed between the Department of Foreign Affairs as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Indonesia," she added.

Daza said the "plan of action will lay out a comprehensive and actionable roadmap for bilateral cooperation over the next five years."

"It will be a comprehensive document that outlines bilateral commitments as well as in a wide range of areas of cooperation," she said.

"Among the areas of cooperation that are being identified are in terms of security and defense, border management, counter-terrorism, economy, energy, maritime affairs, culture, education, labor, health, and consular matters, among other things. That’s the first deliverable for Indonesia," she added

Another agreement that will be signed in Indonesia is the memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation.

Daza said "the renewal of the MOU on cultural cooperation" will be signed by our National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Ministry of Education and Culture Indonesia.

"The MOU on cultural cooperation hopes to promote people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding through cultural activities, as well as promotion of cultural-related industries," she said.

Daza said the two leaders will "also exchange views on major issues affecting the region and the world" which include the dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

"Aside from discussing bilateral relations, there will be an exchange of views on regional and global developments. And as all are actually leaders and members of ASEAN, there will clearly be discussions on key regional issues of mutual interest, including the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea issue, cognizant that all three countries are actually had the common goal to maintain peace and stability and prevent incidents in this particular part of the world, in this part of the world," she said.

"They will also talk about other important geopolitical developments. So they will discuss it and beyond that, there will be other regional and global developments that will also be discussed," she added.

Daza said Marcos will also meet with business leaders to promote trade and investment to support the Philippines’ economic agenda under his administration. DMS