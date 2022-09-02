Japanese found dead in Makati

A Japanese national was found dead at the amenities area of Beacon Tower in Makati City on Thursday morning.

According to the Makati City police, the body was found by the maintenance workers at the "amenities / swimming pool" area at the sixth floor of Beacon Tower 2 along Chino Roces Ave., corner Arnaiz Ave., in Barangay Pio Del Pilar around 1:20 am.

Based on initial investigation, the workers were conducting maintenance checks of the firehose cabinet lock when they discovered a shattered glass panel and a mangled body that went through the glass canopy of the amenities area.

The Japanese was found lying face down while wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki cargo short pants.

Initial police information showed the Japanese national possibly came from the roof deck on the 48th floor where a cellular phone with a black bonnet cap was found on a plant box near the concrete barricade fence.

The Japanese occupied unit 3125 in the 31st floor as the key was found in his pocket.

Police said the body is undergoing autopsy. Robina Asido/DMS