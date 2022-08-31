Philippine, US coast guards to conduct joint search and rescue exercise Sept. 3

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) will take part in a joint search and rescue exercise on the weekend.

Rear Admiral Charlie Rances, commander of the PCG fleet, announced Tuesday that the exercise will be conducted on September 3 in Mindoro and the West Philippine Sea, near Zambales.

The drill aims to improve the PCG's response during disasters and enhance the interoperability of the units of both countries, he added.

Rances said it will also help lessen deaths and prevent accidents at sea.

"Due to climate change and our archipelagic nature, our country is prone to maritime accidents. Thus, we are striving to minimize loss of lives at sea and prevent sea mishaps,” he said.

According to PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo, the drills will include communication simulations, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution.

The US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett arrived at Manila Bay Tuesday at 11:37 am.

The USCG officials and personnel were welcomed by Rances and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

Representing the PCG during the joint exercise will be the 83-meter offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang , BRP Malabrigo , BRP Boracay and a Coast Guard Aviation Force helicopter.

Carlson said the joint exercise would contribute to advancing the US and Philippines’ shared goals.

“As allies, strengthening our ability to work together in critical areas, such as search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, contributes to advancing our shared goals of a more connected, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," Carlson said.

The joint drills will also help them improve training information exchange with the PCG through supporting consultations with essential skills including “shipboard helicopter operations, reviewing its sea procedures, engineering evolutions, and command and control processes,” she added.

Carlson said the drills will also give “immediate benefits” to the participants as well as “shape the evolution of our cooperative efforts”.

Capt. Willie Carmichael, commanding officer of the USCG Cutter Midgett, said “at the end of these engagements, we are looking forward to becoming better and stronger together by working as partners to ensure that a rules-based international order is in place to support maritime governance, security, and prevent illicit activities from happening within the waters here.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS