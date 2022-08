President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan were at the Mall of Asia enjoying the Philippines' rout Saudi Arabia, 84-46 where at the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers Monday night.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go were also seen watching the game.

Spin.Ph reported the presence of Marcos and Duterte, who ''were seated at the opposite side of the playing venue.'' DMS