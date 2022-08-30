Marcos establishing veterans hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the establishment of a veterans hospitals in Visayas and Mindanao as he led the commemoration of National Heroes Day in Taguig City on Monday.

Marcos said the government recognized the heroism of the Filipino veterans who fought for independence.

"You can expect that this government will be active in pursuing programs that will address your (veterans) needs, especially for their health requirements," he said.

"In cooperation with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, we will build a hospital in Visayas and Mindanao that will be dedicated for our veterans," he added.

In his speech at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Marcos reminded the public to continue to adhere to the health protocol and encourage everyone to support the vaccination program of the government.

"I want to remind everyone to follow the government's health directives. I am inviting everybody who can be vaccinated to participate in our vaccination programs to take care not only our health but also our people," he said.

"This is the time to boost our strength and prepare for the fast and certain rise of our economy," he added.

Marcos also expressed confidence that the country will be able to overcome all the challenges if the Filipinos will show heroism in their own way.

"Let's not imprison ourselves in conflict... but instead let us be an instrument of unity and peace," he said.

"We will bravely face any challenges in the future with the confidence that we will be stronger and successful if we will continue to unit and help each other as one nation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS