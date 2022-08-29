Ex-Navy pilot dies in Baltimore: report

A former Philippine Navy pilot died after was robbed in Baltimore, Maryland last August 20, the Manila Bulletin reported Sunday.

A man asked Victor Malabayabas for a tissue paper, but he grabbed Malabayabas by the shirt and threw him in the ground. The man took his wallet and fled.

Medics treated Malabayas on the scene. He was brought to a hospital where he died on August 22, the Manila Bulletin said.

The 60-year-old has been in the US since 1996, the newspaper said. DMS