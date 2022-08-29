Abra town struck by magnitude 5.2 quake

BAGUIO CITY—Residents in Abra were jolted Sunday dawn when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the province at 2:27 am.

The Philippine Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Abra's capital of Bangued and Bucay town experienced Intensity 5. It added this was an aftershock of the July 27 magnitude 7.0 quake whose epicenter was in Tayum, Abra.

Phivolcs said damage was expected.

The epicenter was located at 17.40 degrees north, 120.61 degrees east of Pilar town with a depth of seven kilometers. The quake was of tectonic origin.

Intensity Four was reported in Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur and San Fernando, La Union.

The Sunday dawn quake was also felt in Vigan City and Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur at lower intensities and also in Sinait town also in Ilocos Sur and as far as Laoag City in Ilocos Norte and Cagayan province far north.

A series of aftershocks were recorded as of 4:19 AM also Sunday morning.

Pilar town was shaken by a 3.2 magnitude aftershock at 3:14 am, and at 4:19 am and Villaviciosa, 2.1 magnitude quake.

At 12:06 pm, Pilar was rocked by a magnitude 4.2 quake. DMS