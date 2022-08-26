Japan to ease requirements for travelers from Philippines on Sept. 7

By Robina Asido

The government of Japan will ease the requirements for travelers from the Philippines starting September 7.

This was announced by the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines in a notification posted on their website on Thursday.

"As of midnight on September 7 (Japan Standard Time), all persons from countries/regions other than 'countries/regions where mutations other than Omicron strain (B.1.1.529 strain or its sub-variants) are predominant' will not be required to submit the test certificate if they are fully vaccinated with the vaccine brands that Japan authorizes," the embassy said in Japanese translated by the Daily Manila Shimbun.

"As of today (August 25), the Philippines does not fall under the category of "countries/regions where variants other than the Omicron strain are dominant," it added.

The embassy noted that prior to the implementation of the easing of the travel requirements, " all persons entering Japan were required to submit a COVID-19 test certificate 72 hours prior to departure" from the Philippines.

Travelers should be fully vaccinated with at least one booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine brands authorized by the Japanese government. These are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Novavax, Janssen, and Bharat Biotech.

Jiji Press reported on August 23 that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the Japanese government is planning to ease their border control as they come up with plans for shifting to a new stage of living with the coronavirus. DMS