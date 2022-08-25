DSWD distributes over P1.1 billion of aid to ''Florita'' victims

Over P1.11 billion worth of aid were given to thousands who were affected by Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the assistance was distributed in areas in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"These were given to the affected families as well as those in the evacuation centers," Social Welfare Undersecretary Mario Bautista said in a press conference in Malacanang last Wednesday.

He said this supplemented the P82,000 worth of food packs, hygiene kits, clothing, kitchen kits, which were extended by concerned local government units (LGU) to the victims.

DSWD said so far it registered 2,213 families, equivalent to a total of 7,616 persons, in storm-hit areas.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said many families have returned to their homes as of Wednesday.

Heavy rains and floods caused by Severe Tropical Storm Florita prompted President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to suspend government offices and classes in public schools in NCR, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales and Bataan. DMS